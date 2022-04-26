Should the Ravens trade up in the 2022 NFL draft?

The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of capital in the 2022 NFL draft, housing 10 selections. Nine of those come in the first four rounds, so there will be many opportunities for them to move around the draft board as they look to add the next group of rookie contributors to the team.

One of the more popular debates surrounding the team is if Baltimore should make a move up during the 2022 draft. They certainly have the ammunition to do so, but it’s a fair question to ask how much they’d be willing to part with in order to make such a move, no matter which round it comes in.

In holding the No. 14 overall pick, the Ravens have the ability to move into the top-10 if a star talent falls unexpectedly. For a team that usually picks around the 20s, having their top selection be in the mid-teens will help any potential trade up.

Entering 2022 draft weekend, Baltimore’s three biggest needs are edge rusher, cornerback and offensive tackle. The top of the 2022 class has plenty of talent at those three positions, so much so that there could be at least four edge rushers, three offensive tackles, and two cornerbacks taken before the Ravens have their turn on the clock.

A few of the players that Baltimore could look to trade up for in the first round are edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and offensive lineman Charles Cross. There are others as well such as edge Jermaine Johnson II that could be options, but if a star-quality player begins to fall, the Ravens should part with multiple picks if that’s what it takes to move up and add them to their organization.