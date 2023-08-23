Ravens’ toughest roster cuts could come at these five positions

The Ravens have wrapped up training camp and will play their second preseason contest in six days when they travel to Tampa for a matchup with the Buccaneers.

Lamar Jackson and other key starters are expected to sit out, while key rookies and veterans will have one final opportunity to jump off the roster bubble.

With all 32-team set to trim the rosters from 90 to 53, were looking at which five positions the toughest cuts will come from next week.

RB

J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all appear to be locks, leaving Melvin Gordon III, Keaton Mitchell, and Owen Wright to battle for the fourth and final roster spot.

Gordon offers the veteran experience, but Keaton Mitchell has been lights-out during camp and gets our nod.

WR

Odell Beckham, Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor and Rashod Bateman can all be considered locks, leaving two potential roster spots.

Tylan Wallace warrants a spot, while Devin Duvernay, Dontay Demus Jr., James Proche II, Tarik Black, and Sean Ryan are also locked in a battle for the sixth spot.

Offensive Guard

John Simpson

John Simpson was one of the Ravens highest graded players in the loss to Washington, and the dropoff in play when Aumavae-Laulu enters the game is drastic.

Through two games, Simpson has earned a 77.5 PFF run-blocking grade and an 84.1 PFF pass-blocking grade, while alllowing no pressure from 44 pass-blocking snaps.

Kevin Zeitler is a lock, while Ben Cleveland could be passed over for rookie, Tashawn Manning.

CB

Jeremy Lucien has been solid in back to back games, while the injury to Marlon Humphrey prmpted Baltimore to sign Ronald Darby. Brandon Stephens can play safety and cornerback, while, Ar’Darius Washington has been lights out in the slot, and he’ll continue to compete with Arthur Maulet for snaps.

Rock Ya-Sin, Kevon Seymour and Jalyn Armour-Davis are expected to make the roster.

With Kyle Hamilton able to play in the slot as well, the Ravens have deicision to make at cornerback.

SAM Linebacker

A talented rookie defender, Malik Hamm has earned a 65.0-plus PFF grade in both preseason games.

It’ll be difficult for Hamm as he battles Tyus Bowser, Jeremiah Moon and potentially Jadeveon Clowney for a roster spot.

Hamm had a sack, a hit and a hurry in the Ravens’ preseason opener against the Eagles and has the look of a developmental prospect on the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire