Ravens’ top rushing offense takes on strong Jets run defense

The Ravens have by far the NFL’s most productive rushing attack this season, averaging more than 200 yards a game at a time when no other team is even averaging 150 yards a game. But Baltimore may run into a difficult opponent with the Jets coming to town on Thursday night.

Although it hasn’t been a good season for the Jets, their run defense has been stellar. The Jets are allowing just 3.0 yards per carry, easily the best of any defense in the NFL. They’re also allowing first downs on just 16.6 percent of opponents’ rushing attempts, also the best in the NFL.

The Jets have not, of course, faced a rushing attack anything at all like the Ravens. Lamar Jackson is leading the team with 1,017 rushing yards, Mark Ingram has 887 and Gus Edwards has 480. As a team, the Ravens are averaging 5.5 yards per carry and no other team is even averaging 5.0; the Ravens lead the league in every single rushing stat: rushing attempts, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, rushing first downs, first down percentage, rushes longer than 20 yards and rushes longer than 40 yards.

The Jets’ run defense may have looked to some opponents like an immovable object, but the Ravens may prove to be too much of an unstoppable force.