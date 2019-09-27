OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Despite the fact that Mark Andrews missed the first two days of practice this week, he's still expected to be ready to play on Sunday against the Browns.

Andrews practiced on Friday, his first practice of the week, and unless there's a setback, won't miss the game.

"He plans on being back out there and playing," coach John Harbaugh said. "We're managing the issue that he has, which is not any kind of structural thing. It's just one of those things that's part of the football season."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Andrews has 235 yards receiving on the young season, along with 19 catches for touchdowns and has been targeted 24 times.

In the first two weeks of the season he caught eight passes for over 100 yards and a touchdown. Last week, while dealing with a foot injury, he was held to just three receptions for 15 yards.

"I don't know if they did anything too different," Andrews said of the Chiefs defense. "As a whole, myself included, we've got to be more efficient. Got to make plays. I'm excited for the challenge this week."

Andrews, who has been quarterback Lamar Jackson's second-favorite target this season, has proved to be a valuable asset for the Ravens' passing attack over the middle. With the Browns dealing with multiple injuries in the secondary, Andrews' presence could be a big factor in Sunday's game.

"I wouldn't overthink it, and he plans on being out there," Harbaugh said. "If there's a change, it will show up on the injury report. But I'm just being upfront with you, we're planning on him being out there."

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Story continues

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews expected to play against the Browns on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington