Ravens tie NFL record of over 40 years in Week 4 win vs. Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens are the most dominant team in the NFL when it comes to running the football. With a dual-threat quarterback in Lamar Jackson, it’s no surprise the team has set a massive amount of records when it comes to their ground game. The Ravens went into the Mile High City against the Denver Broncos in a Week 4 matchup needing 100 rushing yards to tie an NFL record that was set over four decades ago. They pulled it off.

Baltimore tied the 1974-1977 Pittsburgh Steelers for most consecutive 100-yard rushing games in NFL history at 43 games as time expired on Sunday. With three seconds left in regulation and a win already in place, the Ravens decided not to get in victory formation, Needing just three yards to tie the all-time record, Jackson rushed for five yards and the Ravens finished the day with 102 yards rushing.

The @Ravens keep the streak of 100-yard rushing games alive, tying the NFL record of 43 games. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/aluv7h4y03 — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2021

Following the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke with the media about what tying the record means to him.

“That’s one of those things that’s meaningful. “It’s a very, very tough record to accomplish.” Coach Harbaugh talked about tying the NFL record of rushing for at least 100 yards in 43-straight games. pic.twitter.com/aywn15f61t — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 3, 2021

Ravens running back Latavius Murray finished the night leading the Ravens backfield with 59 rushing yards. He also found the end zone on an 11-yard run to tie the game in the second quarter.

TOUCHDOWN @LataviusM‼️ We're all tied up at 7-7 in the second quarter‼️ Tune in on CBS. pic.twitter.com/1Rwh8jrP57 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 3, 2021

The Ravens will play host to the Indianapolis Colts on a Monday Night Football Week 5 matchup. Indianapolis is ranked 28th in the NFL when it comes to stopping the run. Opponents average 140.3 yards per game against the Colts, so the Ravens will look to exploit the Colts rushing defense early and possibly end the night with the most consecutive 100-yard rushing games in NFL history.