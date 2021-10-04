Ravens tie NFL Record for consecutive 100-yard rushing games on last play of game up 16 points
Instead of taking a knee on the final play of the game, Baltimore needed 3 yards to extend their streak of consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing to an NFL record-tying 43, so quarterback Lamar Jackson ran to the left for 5 yards, and the Ravens tied the record.