Ravens tie NFL record with 12 Pro Bowl selections on initial roster

The Ravens joined the record books again on Tuesday. This time? For earning most Pro Bowl selections from one team.

The organization had 12 players selected to the Pro Bowl, which is tied for the record on an initial roster with the 1973 Miami Dolphins.

Baltimore's selections were: Quarterback Lamar Jackson (who led all vote-getters), running back Mark Ingram, fullback Patrick Ricard, guard Marshal Yanda, tackle Ronnie Stanley, tight end Mark Andrews, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, safety Earl Thomas, longsnapper Morgan Cox and kicker Justin Tucker.

Punter Sam Koch and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. were named first alternates for the game as well.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3:00 p.m. in Orlando. The team with the next most selections was the Saints with seven, five less than the Ravens' 12 picks.

Jackson, Ricard, Stanley, Yanda, Tucker and Cox are all set to start in the game, while Ingram, Andrews, Judon, Peters, Humphrey and Thomas are all reserves.

Six of the 12 selections were draft picks of the team (Andrews, Humphrey, Jackson, Judon, Stanley and Yanda) and three signed as undrafted free agents (Cox, Ricard and Tucker).

Andrews, Humphrey, Jackson, Judon, Ricard and Stanley were all selected to their first Pro Bowl. Yanda was named to his eighth, Thomas was named to his seventh, Cox to his third, Ingram to his third, Peters to his third and Tucker to his third Pro bowl.

Of the 12 selections, 10 Ravens are signed through next season - the exceptions being Peters and Judon. If Brown and Koch are included, then the ratio raises to 12 of 14.

Jackson is currently the league's MVP favorite and is the leader of an offense that ranks second in yards per game, first in rushing and first in points per game. Andrews has eight catches this season, which is a franchise record for tight ends. Ingram ranks 11th in the NFL in total rushing, while Stanley, Yanda and Brown have paved the way for the league's best rushing attack.

Judon has 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 29 quarterback hits this season. Peters has five interceptions in 2019 (for two different teams), Thomas has 45 tackles and two interceptions and Humphrey has two interceptions, 13 passes defensed and two touchdowns.

Cox is the holder on the NFL's best special teams unit, holding for Tucker who is 23-of-24 on field goals this season, including two game-winning kicks. Koch has a 46.1-yard gross average.

Should the Ravens not make the Super Bowl, all of the 12 will be eligible to play in the game. Of course, the Ravens hope their selections are busy in Miami preparing for the Super Bowl that week instead.

