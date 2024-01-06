Ravens tie it up 7-7 late in first half

The Ravens offense took its time getting going against the Steelers on Saturday afternoon, but things finally came together before halftime.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley hit tight end Isaiah Likely over the middle on a second down and Likely powered his way into the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown. The ensuing extra point tied the score 7-7 with 2:19 left in the second quarter.

Huntley had five passing yards before the start of the scoring drive, but he also hit wide receiver Laquon Treadwell for a 16-yard gain on the way toward the end zone. Running back Gus Edwards had a 29-yard run to pick up another big chunk of yards for Baltimore.

The Steelers scored on their second possession, but they've punted twice and lost a fumble since jumping out to an early lead in Baltimore.