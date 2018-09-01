Ravens throw in the towel on first-round bust WR Breshad Perriman

The Ravens cut wide receiver Breshad Perriman, a 2015 first-round pick. (AP)

The Baltimore Ravens drafted receiver Breshad Perriman with the 26th pick of the 2015 draft. They got almost nothing out of that investment.

The Ravens decided to cut Perriman on Saturday according to multiple reports, and the worst part might be that it wasn’t a big surprise. The Ravens went out and signed Michael Crabtree and John Brown this offseason, in part because they seemed to realize Perriman wasn’t going to factor in their plans.

Perriman played 27 games for the Ravens, had 576 yards and three touchdowns. He was a glaring first-round bust.

Knee issues set Breshad Perriman back

It might not be all Perriman’s fault that he washed out with the Ravens.

Perriman was a first-round pick out of Central Florida because of his speed and explosiveness. Then he tore the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee before his rookie season started and he never got healthy to play a game. His second season he had another knee injury before training camp, though he did play in 16 games.

The problem was, he never showed that explosiveness the Ravens thought they were getting. It’s possible the injuries played a role in that.

Perriman had solid preseason

Perriman had a quiet 2017 season and the Ravens came into the 2018 offseason knowing they couldn’t count on him. That’s why they made other acquisitions to help the receiving corps.

Perriman was healthy through the preseason and he had 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown. But the Ravens didn’t keep him for the 53-man roster. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Ravens shopped him in a trade but found no trade partner.

As teams cut down rosters we’re reminded of former high draft picks who didn’t pan out, for whatever reason. The Ravens will have a lot of regret about how the Perriman pick turned out.

