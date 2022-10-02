Ravens make three roster moves for Week 4 matchup vs. Bills

The Baltimore Ravens have a key Week 4 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. They will look to improve their record to 3-1, with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen facing off as starters for the second time in their careers.

Baltimore has a few injury issues that they’ll look to overcome in the game, including signing cornerback Kevon Seymour to the active roster while calling up offensive tackle David Sharpe and outside linebacker Brandon Copeland to the active roster from the practice squad

We have signed CB Kevon Seymour to the 53-man roster and elevated OLB Brandon Copeland and OT David Sharpe for tomorrow’s game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 1, 2022

