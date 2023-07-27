Ravens make three roster moves on Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens kicked off their 2023 training camp on Wednesday, marking the start of their latest football journey. The excitement surrounding the team is loud, with many viewing them as top contenders in the AFC.

Following training camp practice on Wednesday, Baltimore made three roster moves. They officially signed cornerback Arthur Maulet, waived offensive lineman Brandon Kipper, and placed cornerback Trayvon Mullen on the non-football injury list.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire