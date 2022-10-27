Ravens make three roster moves ahead of Week 8 matchup vs. Buccaneers

Kevin Oestreicher
The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Thursday night showdown in Week 8 of the 2022 season. The two teams will look to either start or build momentum, with Baltimore needing a win to have their first win-streak of the year while Tampa Bay is trying to avoid their third-straight loss.

Ahead of the contest, Field Yates of ESPN reported that the Ravens made three roster moves in elevating outside linebacker Devon Kennard as well as defensive lineman Isaiah Mack, while also signing cornerback Daryl Worley to the active roster. All three moves will help shore up depth at key positions on a short week.

