Ravens have three players in early top-50 free agents of 2023 list by CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have an extremely important offseason ahead, as they will look to strengthen their roster as well as re-sign some of their own talent. One of the major headlines of the offseason for Baltimore will be quarterback Lamar Jackson and his contract situation, which has yet to be resolved.

When putting together an early top-50 free agents of 2023 list, Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports mentioned three Ravens players. Jackson is at the top of the list, as Kerr says that if Baltimore lets the former league-MVP hit the market, any quarterback-needy team will covet him.

“Are the Ravens really going to let Jackson hit the free agent market? They could just franchise tag Jackson and give themselves more time to work out a long-term deal with him. Until that tag comes, Jackson is a free agent. Any quarterback-needy team will covet him.”

Coming in just two spots below Jackson at No. 3 is inside linebacker Roquan Smith, who Kerr mentions is the best defensive player currently slated to be available on the market.

“Smith made an instant impact in the Ravens defense since Baltimore acquired him prior to the trade deadline. Smith and Patrick Willis are the only players to have 150-plus tackles, four-plus sacks and three-plus interceptions in a season. This is the best defensive player in free agency.”

Finally, outside linebacker Justin Houston made an appearance on the list at No. 47.

“Houston’s productivity has disappeared of late, yet he still has nine sacks and 36 pressures in his age-33 season. He’s still a productive pass rusher, but would be better served on third downs at this stage in his career.”

