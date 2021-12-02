Ravens work out three defensive backs, sign two to practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens have seen their defensive back room be decimated by injuries well before the 2021 season began. They lost cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Khalil Dorsey for the season, and have since seen other players in their secondary go down throughout the year and miss time such as safety Deshon Elliott and cornerback Jimmy Smith.

On Wednesday, the team worked out three defensive backs in Blake Countess, Robert Jackson and Isaiah Johnson. They signed both Countess and Jackson to their practice squad, while moving kicker Jake Verity to the practice squad/injured list. They had one open spot on their practice squad before the moves.

Ravens worked out 3 DBs (Blake Countess, Robert Jackson and Isaiah Johnson) and signed Countess and Jackson to PS. They had one open spot on PS and they created another by moving K Jake Verity to the PS injured list. It's been a while since I've seen Verity on practice field — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 1, 2021

Countess has spent time with three teams ever since his NFL career started back in 2016 and has accumulated 57 total tackles, two interceptions and one sack. He was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.

Jackson went undrafted in 2018, and signed with the Indianapolis Colts. He’s appeared in 16 NFL games (all with the Cleveland Browns), and has nine total tackles in his career.

Johnson started 14 games for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, putting up 15 total tackles and four passes defended.