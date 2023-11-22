Ravens think Rashod Bateman should be OK after practice injury

The Ravens got a couple of players back on the practice field Wednesday, but they also had one player leave the session early.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman appeared to injure his foot during the portion of practice open to the media and then returned inside to get further evaluation from medical personnel. After the session, head coach John Harbaugh said that the feeling is that Bateman avoided a serious injury.

"We'll just have to see," Harbaugh said. "It doesn’t look like a real serious injury or anything like that. He should be fine, but we'll see how it goes tomorrow."

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) were both on the practice field Wednesday after missing Week 11's win over the Bengals.