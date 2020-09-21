Ravens think CB Tavon Young will be out for season with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the second-straight season, the Ravens will be without cornerback Tavon Young for nearly the entire year.

After suffering a left knee injury in the first half, Young left the game and never returned. After the game, coach John Harbaugh confirmed the news.

“Just a disappointing thing for a guy that we love, we care about, and he’s been through so much already,” Harbaugh said. “We know he’ll tackle this challenge as well. I think he’s got a season-ending knee injury the way it looks right now. We’re very disappointed about that, but we love him and we’ll be there with him all the way through the next challenge that he’s going to have to face.”

Young missed the entire 2019 regular season with a neck injury and came back fully healthy this season as the Ravens boasted likely the best cornerback depth chart in the league with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith alongside Young.

The Ravens operated a year ago without Young by putting Humphrey in the slot. They did so on Sunday once again.

Now with just four cornerbacks on the roster, in Humphrey, Peters, Smith and Anthony Averett, depth has become an issue for the back-end.

“I love Tavon, that’s my brother,” safety DeShon Elliott said. “I’ll do anything for him. I’m praying for him. God blessed, he’ll be OK. Trying to replace Tavon is next man up. Tavon is a great player. We’ve got a lot of great DBs on this team, so we’ll get through it. We’ll be fine.”