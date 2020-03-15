Last year this time, the Bears were beginning one of the most bizarre kicker-centered offseasons in recent NFL history.

One player who Bears fans hoped the team would acquire was former Ravens preseason star, Kaare Vedvik. He was viewed as a strong-legged star-on-the-rise.

And yes, Ryan Pace was interested in the former Marshall punter-turned-placekicker, but he didn't allow desperation to dictate what he'd offer to Baltimore. Instead, he let the Vikings do that.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Minnesota traded a 2020 fifth-round pick for Vedvik, who ultimately lost a training camp battle for the starting kicker job to Dan Bailey. He was cut before the start of the 2019 regular season.

Ouch. And the pain from that awful trade lingers on.

The Ravens used the fifth-round pick they acquired from the Vikings to land one of the NFL's top defensive linemen, Calais Campbell, in a trade with the Jaguars that will become official once the new league year begins.

Jaguars and Ravens have agreed to a trade in principle that would send Pro Bowl DE Calais Campbell to Baltimore for a 2020 fifth-round pick, per sources. Campbell will try to finalize an extension with Baltimore. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

It's an incredible job done by the Ravens, who essentially traded Vedvik (who's now on his third team since the Vikings cut him) for Campbell.

The fifth-round pick the Ravens are trading, which was their lone 5th, was from the Minnesota Vikings in the Kaare Vedvik trade last summer. So the Ravens turned two fifth-round picks into two Pro Bowl players: Marcus Peters and Calais Campbell. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 15, 2020

The Ravens' acquisition of Campbell Is bad news for the rest of the NFL, but let's face it: Bears fans are getting a good laugh out of it.

Ravens can thank Vikings for Calais Campbell trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago