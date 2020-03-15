Ravens can thank Vikings for Calais Campbell trade

Bryan Perez
NBC Sports Chicago

Last year this time, the Bears were beginning one of the most bizarre kicker-centered offseasons in recent NFL history.

One player who Bears fans hoped the team would acquire was former Ravens preseason star, Kaare Vedvik. He was viewed as a strong-legged star-on-the-rise. 

And yes, Ryan Pace was interested in the former Marshall punter-turned-placekicker, but he didn't allow desperation to dictate what he'd offer to Baltimore. Instead, he let the Vikings do that. 

Minnesota traded a 2020 fifth-round pick for Vedvik, who ultimately lost a training camp battle for the starting kicker job to Dan Bailey. He was cut before the start of the 2019 regular season.

Ouch. And the pain from that awful trade lingers on.

The Ravens used the fifth-round pick they acquired from the Vikings to land one of the NFL's top defensive linemen, Calais Campbell, in a trade with the Jaguars that will become official once the new league year begins. 

It's an incredible job done by the Ravens, who essentially traded Vedvik (who's now on his third team since the Vikings cut him) for Campbell.

The Ravens' acquisition of Campbell Is bad news for the rest of the NFL, but let's face it: Bears fans are getting a good laugh out of it.

