Ravens tender Tyler Huntley, five other exclusive rights free agents

The Ravens announced they tendered six exclusive rights free agents Wednesday.

Backup Tyler Huntley was among the six players. Center Trystan Colon, long snapper Nick Moore, safety Geno Stone, linebacker Kristian Welch and running back Ty'Son Williams also received tenders.

Huntley started four games in place of Lamar Jackson last season.

He rallied the Ravens to a 16-13 win over the Bears in his first career start, but Baltimore lost six consecutive to end the season with Huntley starting three of those.

Huntley completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,081 yards and three touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran 47 times for 294 yards and two scores.

The Ravens also announced they re-signed defensive tackle Aaron Crawford, who originally signed with the team as an undrafted rookie in 2020. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad and last year was on injured reserve.

