Ravens tender 3 players, including RB Gus Edwards

It seems like the Baltimore Ravens were waiting for the NFL to release the 2021 salary cap figures before making too many moves. With the NFL announcing the 2021 salary cap will sit at $182.5 million, the Ravens began making some moves.

According to Ravens staff writer Ryan Mink, Baltimore officially handed out tenders to three players — running back Gus Edwards (RFA), center Trystan Colon-Castillo (ERFA), and linebacker Kristian Welch (ERFA).

Though the Ravens didn’t announce which tenders were given to each player, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Edwards received a second-round tender. With the 2021 salary cap finalized, a second-round tender will run Baltimore $3.384 million for one season, according to Over The Cap. As a restricted free agent, Edwards can negotiate with other teams but they’ll have to give the Ravens a second-round selection if Baltimore fails to match an offer sheet. Considering the value of running backs in the NFL in this era, it’s unlikely Edwards will draw much, if any, interest given the tender.

Just because Edwards is now locked up through the 2021 season under a restricted free agent tender, it doesn’t mean the Ravens are done with him. Given the limited cap space this season, inking Edwards to a long-term deal could lower his 2021 cap hit, freeing up valuable funds to sign other players in free agency. At his pre-free-agency press conference, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta noted Edwards was going to be a part of the team “one way or the other” but seemed to indicate they’d like to get a deal done rather than having to rely on the tender.

As a part of a three-headed backfield in Baltimore last season, Edwards didn’t put up crazy stats by himself. Still, Edwards ran the ball 144 times, gaining 723 yards and six touchdowns in the process while adding another 129 receiving yards on nine catches. Edwards’ 5.0 rushing-yards-per-carry average in 2020 was tied for ninth among the entire NFL, or seventh among just running backs.

With fewer than three accumulated seasons in the NFL and expired contracts, Colon-Castillo and Wech are exclusive rights free agents. As ERFAs, Baltimore is able to offer one-year league-minimum contracts and the players cannot negotiate with other teams. Both will likely earn $780,000 in 2021 before becoming restricted free agents next offseason.

While center is one of the positions the Ravens are expected to address this offseason, Colon-Castillo could be in the mix as well, depending on what Baltimore does. Colon-Castillo started two games last season as the Ravens dealt with injuries, a COVID-19 outbreak, and lackluster play at the position.

Welch didn’t get much playing time on defense, seeing the field for just eight snaps. However, he received quite a bit of playing time on special teams, seeing 173 (41%) of the special-teams snaps last season.

The Ravens still have a few other ERFAs and RFAs that have yet to be tendered. Punter Johnny Townsend (ERFA), linebacker Chris Board (RFA), and wide receiver Antoine Wesley (ERFA) were not among those tendered yet. While Baltimore could still do so, the Ravens already have a punter in Sam Koch and are likely to address wide receiver in free agency or the 2021 NFL draft. Unfortunately for Board, his RFA status meant he was unlikely to receive a tender due to the higher cost against the salary cap. However, if Baltimore wants to keep him around, they could try to sign him to a contract extension at a lower value.

