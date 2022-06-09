Ravens TE Nick Boyle shares update on how he’s feeling

The Baltimore Ravens felt the void of many injured players during the 2021 season. Both on offense and defense, the team was missing many key contributors as they looked to make a Super Bowl run, but instead their season ended without a playoff appearance as they put together an 8-9 record.

One of the offensive playmakers who Baltimore missed in a big way was tight end Nick Boyle, who could never quite fully work his way back from the gruesome knee injury that he suffered in the middle of the 2020 season. However, when speaking to the media following a session of voluntary OTAs, Boyle shared an update on how he was feeling, revealing that he feels much better, and has even dropped some pounds as he’s been working to recover.

When healthy, Boyle is widely considered one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL, and has also improved as a pass catcher over the course of his career. He was only able to play in five games in 2021, but after having time to recover and work his way back it seems like the tight end could finally be ready to get back on the field and contribute at full health.