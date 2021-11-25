Ravens TE Nick Boyle details extent of the season-ending injury that he suffered in 2020

The Baltimore Ravens have dealt with plenty of injuries over the course of the 2021 season. However, they got a few of their players back in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears, including tight end Nick Boyle.

Boyle suffered a gruesome leg injury in 2020 against the New England Patriots, with his return in Chicago coming just over one year after he saw his season end last year. When asked about the full extent of his injuries Boyle went into detail and named the areas that were impacted on his leg.

“I had a hamstring, meniscus, PCL, MCL, a little fracture, and then I had a clean-up late.”

The veteran tight end was also asked if his hamstring was completely off of the bone, to which Boyle explained what happened in that area.

“Yes, the inside part of it was. Usually, people have them on the outside, but it was different. It was on the inside, because the way it got hit, it kind of came through, and my whole inside of the knee blew-out.”