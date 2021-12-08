Ravens TE Mark Andrews shares thoughts on two-point try in Week 13 vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in heartbreaking fashion during Week 13, dropping their record to 8-4. Down one point after scoring a touchdown with under 30 seconds to go in the contest, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh elected to go for two points to try to win the game as opposed to kicking an extra point and going to overtime.

Asked about the decision and what it says about the team’s mentality after the game, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews stood by what his head coach ended up calling, saying that it’s what they should have done in that situation.

“It’s what we should do. We’re in a hostile environment. Obviously, [on the] two-minute drive, Sammy [Watkins] and a bunch of guys were stepping up and making plays, ‘Duv’ [Devin Duvernay] and all of those guys. We get down there and score a touchdown. Things were rolling. One catch and things are different.”

There have been many opinions as to whether Baltimore should have tried for the win or tried for overtime instead. However, Harbaugh and the Ravens have always shown an aggressive mentality, so the decision wasn’t that much of a shock. They felt like going for the win right then and there was their best option to sneak out of Pittsburgh with a win, and it just didn’t work in their favor. However, if they had won, the chatter surrounding the team would be much different than what it has been.