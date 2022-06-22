Ravens TE Mark Andrews shares what he’s seen from WR Rashod Bateman’s route running

The Baltimore Ravens will be relying on many different young contributors to step up at the wide receiver position after the trade of Marquise Brown. One of those players is Rashod Bateman, who is entering his second season in the NFL after having a solid rookie year.

After one of Baltimore’s mandatory minicamp practices, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was asked about what he’s seen out of Bateman’s route running. The tight end discussed how the wideout is running great, mentioning his burst of speed as well as how he’s getting open at the line.

“He’s running great routes. A lot of his releases, and everything … He’s getting open at the line super, super quick. And then, he’s got a burst of speed that people don’t really talk about. And again, [in his] second year – he’s a guy that’s just going to get better, better, and better. The sky is the limit for him.”

Bateman is now the unquestioned wide receiver one on the Baltimore offense, so he’ll be taking on a much bigger role than he had during his first year. Andrews will be there to take some of the load off of him from a pass-catching perspective, but the former University of Minnesota star will be leaned on in a big way by quarterback Lamar Jackson.