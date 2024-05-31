Ravens TE Mark Andrews on playing with Isaiah Likely: ‘It’s going to be special”

The Baltimore Ravens have valued the tight end position immensely over the course of their franchise history. The team selected tight end Mark Andrews in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft, and he’s gone on to become one of the best tight ends the league has to offer at this very moment.

Another tight end that’s ready to help Baltimore win games is third-year pro Isaiah Likely. Andrews was asked about being on the field at the same time as Likely and complimenting him, to which he said “it’s going to be special”

“It’s going to be special. When you have two guys that are dynamic, [there will be] mismatches all over the field – it doesn’t matter where you put us. That’s tough to game-plan for. [We’re] both guys that love to play ball, love to compete, and it’s going to be fun. Really, our whole tight end room is special right now, and I’m excited about that. We’re just trying to grow and get better each and every day. [I’m] very thankful to have the tight end group that we have and just continue to get better. So, it’ll be fun to see how we’re used.”

Likely has stepped up for Andrews for two-straight years after the latter went down with injuries. Now that both are healthy and have shown what they can do, it’s imperative that the team utilize both at the same time in the right ways to maximize their offense.

