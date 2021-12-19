Ravens TE Mark Andrews makes franchise history with 8-yard TD catch

The Baltimore Ravens got off to a hot start on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, scoring a touchdown on their second drive of the game. Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews hauled in a 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyler Huntley, making history, as he became the first Ravens player at his position to have 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

TOUCHDOWN, @Mandrews_81 ❗️❗️ And with that, Mark hits over 1,000 yards on the season❗️❗️

— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 19, 2021

Andrews’ 1,000-yard season also marked the team’s first 1,000 yard receiver since former Baltimore wideout Mike Wallace did so in 2016.

The Ravens have been blessed with great tight ends throughout the team’s 25 year history. Andrews should be on the ballot as one of Baltimore’s MVP when the season ends, as he’s taken his game to another level in 2021.