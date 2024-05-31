Ravens TE Mark Andrews hammers home the importance of run blocking

The Baltimore Ravens have seen tight end Mark Andrews evolve into one of the best players at his position in the entire NFL. He and quarterback Lamar Jackson have established an incredible connection, with plenty of yards and touchdowns to show for it.

Despite Andrews’ dominance as a pass catcher, that isn’t the only area of his game where he can make an impact. He has evolved tremendously as a run blocker over the years, and made sure to hammer home the importance of run blocking when answering a question by the media.

“That’s part of being a tight end, doing everything. You have to be able to keep the defense honest. You want to come on the field … it’s not just, they’re passing the ball. That’s something that I had to learn very early on in my career is being able to put your hand down [and] get dirty. It just makes it tough on a defense to game-plan for, and every guy in our room is able to do that. So, that’s awesome.”

Coming out of Oklahoma, Andrews wasn’t known for his blocking ability. However, he’s turned into a two-way tight end, which has gone a long way when it comes to his overall impact on the field.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire