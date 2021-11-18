Ravens TE Mark Andrews details what getting TE Nick Boyle back will mean to offense

The Baltimore Ravens have seen multiple star players be lost for the season with different types of injuries. They have been able to put together a 6-3 record, but they could stand to get a few of their playmakers back to give them a boost.

One of the players could be returning game action very soon is tight end Nick Boyle, who hasn’t suited up since the middle of the 2020 season after suffering a gruesome knee injury. When asked about what getting Boyle back to the offense will mean to Baltimore, fellow tight end Mark Andrews gushed about his teammate.

“Just the way he plays, the physicality that he brings … He’s a smart player, but he plays hard every snap, and he’s able to move guys off the ball five, 10, 15 yards. It’s like adding another Pat Ricard. Those type of guys, you can’t replace, and so, I think it’s going to help spark our run game. And again, it’s having a veteran that’s been here for a long time. He’s really good at his craft, and so, I’m excited for him to get back. That’s a huge addition for our offense.”

Boyle came into the NFL as mostly a blocking tight end, but has grown his game in his time as a professional. Not only has he turned into one of the best blocking tight ends in the league, he’s also improved his receiving skills as well, becoming a target for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The return of Boyle will be a massive boost to a Ravens run game that has sometimes struggled to get a lot going outside of Jackson. He has been sorely missed by the Baltimore offense, and he will be welcome back into the huddle with open arms.