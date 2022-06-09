Ravens TE Mark Andrews, CB Marlon Humphrey share hope that QB Lamar Jackson stays in Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens have been able to see quarterback Lamar Jackson grow and flourish over the course of his four-year career in the NFL. Now entering his fifth season, Jackson is set to play on the fifth-year option, which marks the last year of his rookie contract.

On Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s podcast “Studio 44“, the cornerback was joined by his teammate in tight end Mark Andrews to discuss a plethora of topics. One was a conversation surrounding the quarterback play that Andrews has had over the course of his football career, from Baker Mayfield in college to Lamar Jackson in the NFL. During the back and forth, both Humphrey and Andrews expressed that they want Jackson in Baltimore for a long time, with Andrews calling the former Louisville star his “QB for life”.

Mark Andrews on Lamar Jackson: “That’s my QB for life.”pic.twitter.com/0QPuoE8Eof — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) June 8, 2022

Jackson has yet to sign any sort of extension with the Ravens, and doesn’t seem to be in any hurry to do so. It appears as if the quarterback is betting on himself in hopes of having a phenomenal 2022 season, and if he does just that he could earn himself quite a lot of money. The organization seems ready to get a deal done, Jackson has expressed interest in staying, and his teammates want him around for the long-haul too.