Ravens TE Mark Andrews on addition of RB Derrick Henry: That’s a scary thing

The Baltimore Ravens signed running back Derrick Henry to a two-year, $16 million deal on the second day of 2024 NFL free agency. The 30-year-old is looking to prove that he still had plenty left in the tank after eight successful NFL seasons, and is hoping to help Baltimore to a Super Bowl championship.

When asked about Henry’s addition, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews described it as “awesome”. He mentioned how Henry’s presence will open up things for everyone on the offense, particularly when defenses have to decide between Henry and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“It’s awesome. You have Derrick Henry. That’s a huge addition for us, and we have Lamar Jackson. We have Derrick Henry. For the defense, it’s like, ‘All eyes on them.’ Those are two elite players at their position, and that’s a scary thing. For us, and everybody else around them, it’s making plays and making it tougher on the defense and using them to get open [and] to make plays. Those two together, it’s going to be dynamic.”

Andrews also used the word “dynamic” when describing Jackson and Henry playing off of eachother. It feels as if many already agree with Andrews’ sentiment, as plenty of people can’t wait to watch the duo in action.

