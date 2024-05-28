Ravens TE Isaiah Likely should see more snaps in 2024

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely may be the x-factor for the offense in 2024.

Likely plays behind All-pro tight end Mark Andrews on the team depth chart but has a big-play ability that cannot be overstated. Considering this, should the Ravens frequent more two tight-end sets on offense this season?



With running back Derrick Henry acquired, offensive coordinator Todd Monken may deploy the usage of more play-action and 12 personnel.

Andrews missed eight games due to injury last season and Likely was excellent in his absence. With Monken already aiming to get Henry 300-plus carries this season, it would be sensible to use two tight-end sets that include Likely.

Likely made 30 receptions on 40 targets last year and played all 17 games. Likely deserves credit for his run blocking on an offense that ranked No. 1 in the NFL In rush yards per game.



Ultimately, Andrews and Likely should spend more time on the field as a tandem and not separately. 12 personnel would create play-action opportunities and assure physical run-blocking for quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Henry.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire