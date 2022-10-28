Ravens TE Isaiah Likely scores first-career NFL touchdown vs. Buccaneers in Week 8

The Baltimore Ravens played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 of the 2022 season. They saw tight end Mark Andrews leave the game with a shoulder injury, being subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the contest. However, a rookie stepped up in his stead, contributing in a big way including his first-ever NFL score.

Tight end Isaiah Likely was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Coastal Carolina. He had a phenomenal preseason, but didn’t made much of an impact before Thursday night. However, he connected with quarterback Lamar Jackson for a touchdown to give the Ravens the lead.

