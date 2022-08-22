Ravens TE Isaiah Likely finds end zone to cap dominant night vs. Cardinals

The Baltimore Ravens went to Glendale to face the Arizona Cardinals in their second preseason game of 2022. The Ravens have a plethora of rookies who have impressed so far this preseason, with one of them being tight end Isaiah Likely from Coastal Carolina.

Likely was drafted by Baltimore with the 139th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. At training camp, the rookie has made a glowing impression on the team, and in last week’s preseason game, he made an impact as well, with 44 yards receiving on four catches. Likely continued to dominate in the team’s second preseason game, scoring his first NFL (preseason) touchdown.

With a little over three minutes left in the first half, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley found Likely in the middle of the field for an eight-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown catch was Likely’s eighth of the game, also putting him at 100 yards for the night.

Likely made plenty of impressive catches in college and that has carried over into the NFL. It wouldn’t be surprising to see a three-headed monster at tight end for the Ravens during the regular season.

