Ravens TE Isaiah Likely believes Baltimore has best 2022 rookie class in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the best drafting teams in the NFL. They were able to pick up an impressive 2022 draft class, and through two games of the 2022 preseason have shown their ability, with players such as defensive lineman Travis Jones and tight end Isaiah Likely starting off extremely strong.

Likely was asked about how special the draft class can be, and the first-year player gave high praise to his fellow rookies. The tight end said that he feels that Baltimore has the best rookie class in the entire NFL, with many things factoring into his opinion, including the bond that the group has.

"I feel like we got the best rookie class in all 32." @DaGorilla4 pic.twitter.com/HvIvMOkHHG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 22, 2022

“I feel like we got the best rookie class in all 32. I mean the bond we have in the locker room even off the field is unique, When Tyler (Huntley) scored we all celebrated when Raleigh (Webb) we all celebrated. Even after Jordan’s (Stout) punt to put them down in the 15, we were jumping, and celebrating with Jordan because at the end of the day it’s just the love you want to show your teammates whether good play or bad play you always got to cheer them up and make them know that next play mentality so especially rookies playing in the preseason on their first NFL stage, first away game, you just need that and having your brother do that is always going to be a help”

Likely was one of six fourth-round selections that the Ravens made in 2022, with some of the others being fellow tight end Charlie Kolar, offensive lineman Daniel Faalele, punter Jordan Stout and cornerback Pepe Williams. Each of Baltimore’s 11 draft picks has the ability to make a big impact for the team, and they’re certainly off to a good start so far.

