Ravens TE coach George Godsey details what makes TE Mark Andrews so effective

The Baltimore Ravens have seen tight end Mark Andrews flourish over his first four years in the NFL, including a phenomenal 2021 season that saw him break numerous franchise records. He has grown into one of the best at his position in all of football, and will look to continue his success as he enters Year 5.

While speaking with the media, Baltimore tight ends coach George Godsey was asked about what makes Andrews so effective. He talked about the tight end’s route tree, as well as many of the other nuances that go into the tight end position that Andrews does well.

“Just when the ball is thrown to him, you’ve got to get open – that’s the first thing – and then you’ve got to catch it. I know it’s very simple to say that, but there’s a route tree that he has that’s very diverse. There has been some tight ends that have a few routes that they run. Mark [Andrews] can run every route on the route tree, and he loves it, and he works hard at it, he studies what coverages are going in defensively. There’s a lot to that position; a line-in, getting off the ball, your correct route, being friendly to the quarterback and speaking to them at the top of the route. And then when the ball is in the air, we know it’s going to be a competitive play at this level. He comes down with it a lot. It’s been impressive. I’ve learned a lot already just sitting there with him, and I’m anxious to work the year with him.”

Andrews has polished his game in each of his first four seasons, and continued to make a name for himself by catching 107 passes for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. He now demands the utmost respect from opposing defenses, and will likely see plenty of attention moving forward as teams try to stop him. However, Andrews is an extremely hard worker, and could improve even more in 2022 with his talent level and determination.