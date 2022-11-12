Ravens TE coach George Godsey discusses improvement of TE Isaiah Likely as run blocker

The Baltimore Ravens used one of their six fourth-round selections in the 2022 draft on tight end Isaiah Likely out of Coastal Carolina. The rookie has made multiple big impact plays so far over the course of the year, and he’s also been improving in an area that many thought was a weakness heading into his first NFL season.

Baltimore tight ends coach George Godsey was asked about Likely’s run blocking and how much he’s improved in that area over the course of the year. Godsey said that Likely has improved, as he’s had the opportunity to grow in that area over the last few weeks.

“He [Isaiah Likely] started the season probably playing more third downs or passing situations. The last couple of weeks have been an opportunity for him to grow at that, and it’s improved. A lot of stuff on the edge, I thought last night was pretty clean. So, that’s his role. He’s a different player than Josh Oliver. He’s a different player than Nick Boyle or Pat Ricard. When we’re in that room – in the tight end room – we’re a lot of different pieces, too. Isaiah’s role is a little bit different than those guys, but he’s growing and he’s doing better each practice. He’s getting a lot of reps – and the more reps he gets … He’s a fast learner, too. We expect that to keep growing and improving.”

