The Ravens will need a new tight ends coach for next season.

According to multiple reports, Bobby Engram is leaving that position in order to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin.

Engram worked for the Ravens for the last eight years. He was their wide receivers coach for the first five seasons before moving over to the tight ends in 2019. He’s had a hand in helping to develop Mark Andrews into one of the league’s most productive tight ends.

Engram was an NFL wide receiver for more than a decade after the Bears took him in the second round of the 1996 draft. He started coaching with the 49ers in 2011 and spent two seasons at the University of Pittsburgh before joining the Ravens.

Ravens TE coach Bobby Engram hired as Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk