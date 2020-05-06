The Ravens didn’t waste any time applying the franchise tag to edge rusher Matthew Judon and they’ve started making an effort to sign him beyond the 2020 season.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said on a conference call with season ticket holders Wednesday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, that the best way for the team to create some salary cap space would be to sign Judon and/or left tackle Ronnie Stanley to contract extensions. He said that there has been dialogue with both players about such deals.

Judon would make over $15.8 million as a linebacker under the tag, but could file a grievance to be considered a defensive end as that would bump the salary by nearly $2 million.

Stanley is set to make just over $12.8 million after the Ravens exercised their fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Ravens have talked to Matthew Judon, Ronnie Stanley about long-term deals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk