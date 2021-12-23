Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice on Wednesday with his ankle injury and it remains unclear whether or not he’ll be available when Baltimore takes on Cincinnati this weekend.

Jackson suffered the ankle injury against Cleveland in Week 14 and hasn’t practiced since. Tyler Huntley started last week’s loss to Green Bay and filled in admirably, throwing for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns along with rushing for 73 yards and two TDs.

In his weekly press conference, offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters he wasn’t sure if Jackson would be practicing on Thursday.

“We’re taking it day-to-day, not really sure of the availability at this moment,” Roman said. “But I think it does become a concern for any player when they miss time, you really want them out there working on their craft. But these things happen, and you’ve got to work through them. Before the Denver game, he missed Wednesday and Thursday — I thought he played a great game. So he’s got the capability to do that. And we have all the confidence in him and Tyler.”

That win over the Broncos came in Week Four, with Jackson finishing 22-of-37 passing for 316 yards with a touchdown. He also had 28 yards on seven carries.

With both teams entering the week at 8-6, Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals is an important one for the AFC North race.

Ravens “taking it day-by-day” with Lamar Jackson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk