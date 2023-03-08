Ravens tag QB Lamar Jackson and teams pull out of the market

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced they were placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson. This will pay Jackson $32.4 million in 2023 and if a team is interested in Jackson, the Ravens would have the option to match any offer and if they don’t, it would cost that team two first-round picks.

Not long after the news broke, several teams rumored to be considering a move to get Jackson started to leak that they were pulling themselves out of the running for Jackson. A curious move to say the least. It could simply be a product of the cost to acquire Jackson now that he’s been tagged or it could be something deeper. The league and the NFLPA should certainly look into it.

Teams that reportedly will *not* be pursuing a deal for Lamar Jackson include: ▫️Falcons

▫️Dolphins

▫️Panthers

▫️Commanders

▫️Raiders — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 7, 2023

