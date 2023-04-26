Ravens swap out Lamar Jackson for young 49ers QB in latest 2023 NFL mock draft by CBS Sports

The NFL draft is quickly approaching, which means chaos will almost certainly ensue over the next few days. The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson haven’t been able to agree on a long-term extension, leading to speculation on what his future could be with the team.

In his first NFL mock draft on CBS Sports, former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden has Baltimore moving on from Jackson and trading him to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 99 overall pick and first rounders in 2024 and 2025. He then has the team taking Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith at No. 22 overall.

“The Ravens really value edge rushers. If Smith can refine his pass-rushing skills, look out!”

