Ravens surprisingly massive odds favorites over Titans in Week 11

With Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams on Wednesday’s injury report and both presumed out this week, I bet you didn’t expect to see the Baltimore Ravens favored over the Tennessee Titans this week. I’m just as shocked as anyone, to be honest.

According to BetMGM, the Ravens are six-point favorites this week. While it’s not the biggest point spread of the week, it is third behind two pretty clear one-sided games. At this point, don’t even bother reading the rest of the article, go place a bet right now.

If you’re still around, you’re probably wondering how Baltimore is the favorite to begin with, much less such a massive one.

The Ravens are fresh off losing to the New England Patriots last week, which isn’t nearly as concerning as what happened on the ground. With Calais Campbell out and Brandon Williams suffering an injury early, Patriots running back Damien Harris ran for 121 yards on 22 carries. This week, Baltimore has Derrick Henry, arguably the best running back in the league right now, licking his chops.

Both Williams and Campbell did not practice on Wednesday and both are expected to sit out this one. Though that’s not finalized, oddsmakers typically lean into those types of expectations when setting the spread. And if both do indeed miss this game, it’s hard to see how Baltimore will be able to stop Henry and Tennessee’s offense, adding to a laundry list of problems on offense.

If you’re the betting type, I’d take the Titans with the points.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services.

Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.