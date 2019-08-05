Amid questions about who will start at left guard this season, the Ravens have come closer to picking that player.

We now know it will not be offensive lineman Alex Lewis, who was selected out of the University of Nebraska with a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

On Monday morning, the left guard announced via Instagram that the team was releasing him.

"Thank you to the Baltimore Ravens for drafting me back in 2016 and giving me an opportunity to play in the NFL," the 27-year-old wrote.

"It has been a memorable three years. Appreciate all my teammates and coaches I have met along the way. Loved the atmosphere of Baltimore and the amazing fans that supported us! Unfortunately, I was released today. Thank you, Baltimore. 'As one door closes another opens.'"

Lewis started his career strong, playing in 10 games and starting eight of those. But injuries have hampered his career. In 2017 he suffered a shoulder injury and was placed on injured reserve. In 2018, he suffered a suspected neck injury and was carted off the field. He returned in Week 9 and only missed two games.

The move helps the Ravens save $2 million in salary-cap space.

Ravens make surprise release of former starting lineman Alex Lewis originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington