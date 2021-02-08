How the Ravens can surpass the Chiefs in the AFC originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It doesn’t take much thought to figure out what the AFC’s current, and future, likely looks like.

Patrick Mahomes is just 25 years old. He’s attached at the hip with Andy Reid, one of the game’s best head coaches and, for now, offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, one of the game’s best offensive coordinators. And despite their blowout Super Bowl loss Sunday night, they’re not going anywhere anytime soon.

With two-straight Super Bowl appearances and three-straight AFC Championship Games played at home, it’s clear the road to the Super Bowl in the AFC runs through Kansas City.

Every other team in the AFC is fighting for second right now and frantically thinking about how to compete with one of the best offensive teams in NFL history. That’s not an easy mountain to climb for any team, as the Ravens are well aware.

"We haven’t beaten them,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the season ended. “They’ve beaten us the last three times we’ve played them. I think they’re a little ahead of us in the timeline. I mean I don’t want to make this comparison but you look at the way it went with the Celtics and the Pistons, and you have the Pistons and the Bulls, and everybody on the Bulls taking over, they did it twice. We’ve got to find a way to beat them."

The question, however, for the Ravens and every team to ask themselves is how to get past the Chiefs in the AFC. And it’s one that surely keeps opposing front offices and coaching staffs up at night.

In 2020, the Chiefs marched to a 14-2 record while playing, admittedly, not their best football midway through the season. As a result, they claimed the AFC’s lone playoff bye and played both of their playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium. And considering the Chiefs rested a handful of starters in a Week 17 loss, they hadn’t lost a game of consequence before the Super Bowl since Oct. 11 against the Raiders.

Since a loss to the Titans in 2019, the Chiefs have gone (including playoffs) 25-3 over the last year and a half and Mahomes has boosted his record as a starter to 44-10. And with just one bye in each conference for the foreseeable future, it’s reasonable to assume teams will have to travel to Arrowhead, one of the NFL’s toughest environments for visitors, to beat the Chiefs.

While the Chiefs appear to be football’s version of The Big Red Machine, the future won’t get easier for the Chiefs. At some point, it’s reasonable to assume Bienemy will leave for a head coaching gig. Mahomes’ massive contract extension will slowly kick in next year, when his cap hit will rise to $24,806,905 million.

None of that is to say the Chiefs are unstoppable, as the Buccaneers showed, but they’re as close to inevitable as an NFL team can feel in the salary cap era. Still, the Ravens are in as good of a position as any to knock them off.

In terms of style, the Ravens and Chiefs vary significantly. The Chiefs throw the ball all over the yard with Mahomes (who attempted 588 passes in 15 games, 39.2 per game) and the Ravens are built to run the ball in a physically imposing manner. Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw 376 passes in 15 games, an average of 25 per game.

But that fact, in a unique way, plays into the Ravens’ hands when trying to compete against the behemoth Chiefs. Rather than try and create themselves into something they’re not, as general manager Eric DeCosta alluded to in his end-of-season press conference, the Ravens could be better served strengthening what they already do well if they want to become the AFC’s top dog.

The simple answer to beating the Chiefs is that you need to score. A lot.

Mahomes has lost just 10 games in his career, and in those games, Chiefs opponents have scored 32 points per game. It doesn’t matter if the game is in Kansas City or Baltimore, the Ravens have to put points on the board or they’ll risk another lopsided loss to the Chiefs.

For as much as the Ravens need to add playmakers on the outside, though, they’ve shown they can score with a dominant ground game. In 2019, they averaged 33.2 points per game (first in the NFL) and averaged 29.3 (seventh) in the 2020 season. The next step in their evolution as an offense is becoming a true multi-dimensional group, one that isn’t limited in its decision making.

For as dominant as the Chiefs have been passing the ball with Mahomes the last three seasons they averaged 4.8, 4.2, and 4.5 yards per carry, which ranked sixth, 20th and 12th in the league. They have never been a dominant rushing team, nor should they be, but they’ve always been able to showcase the threat of running the ball.

Passing the football is more efficient than rushing the ball is, but the addition of a dominant receiver or two would make the Ravens’ offense much more efficient and balanced than it's been over the last two seasons.

Jackson isn’t Mahomes, but the Ravens don’t need him to be. Sometimes unfairly criticized for the failures of the team, Jackson brings his own unique talent to the table that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the NFL.

So while no team can replicate what the Chiefs do offensively because there’s not another Mahomes, no team can replicate what the Ravens do offensively because there’s not another Jackson.

Chiefs or not, the Ravens aren’t going to make any kind of run in the playoffs with a 20 and three point performance in back-to-back weeks. Their defense, though, did its best.

With a talented defensive line and perhaps the best cornerback room in the sport, the Ravens are as well equipped as any to slow down the Chiefs’ passing attack — the problem is, in the three matchups against Mahomes, they’ve allowed 27, 33 and 34 points.

Still, they’ll have to likely force at least one turnover to take the football out of Mahomes’ hands as much as possible. And their offense will have to keep the football as much as it can, turning long drives into touchdowns. Field goals against the Chiefs simply won’t do.

Against the Buccaneers, the Chiefs played with a hobbled Mahomes, an injured offensive line and poor play from their wideouts. Tampa Bay’s great defensive scheme put the nail in the coffin, but those are a lot of mitigating factors to count on regularly.

In a nutshell, though, that’s the gameplan the Ravens are trying to build. There are certainly holes both big and small to fill across the roster at offensive line, wide receiver and edge rusher, but there are a few lessons to take from the teams that have knocked off the Chiefs.

For the Ravens, and any team in the AFC hoping to knock them off their throne, the most they can do is keep their offense on the field as long as possible and hope Mahomes doesn’t pull a magic act. Because no matter what a team does against a healthy Chiefs team, it still might not be enough.