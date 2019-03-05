Ravens make stunning move, reportedly cutting Eric Weddle originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Just when it looked like the news about Landon Collins would be the biggest story surrounding an NFL safety on Tuesday, a new report has given it a run for its money.

The Baltimore Ravens have cut safety Eric Weddle, according to a report by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Ravens have cut Eric Weddle. Wow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2019

The 34-year old is coming off a season in which he started all 16 games for the Ravens and earned Pro Bowl honors for the sixth time. However, Weddle did go the entire season without creating a single turnover following a 2017 campaign that featured six interceptions.

Despite the dip in production, Weddle's release may still come as a shock to some. The 12-year veteran has spent three seasons in Baltimore, becoming a fan-favorite as well as a locker room leader. Yet, with Weddle on the books to make $6.5 million in the final year of his contract, the Ravens clear some cap space by letting him go. That money could go toward an attempt to resign linebacker CJ Mosely, who was not franchise tagged by the team ahead of the Tuesday deadline.

Following the 2018 season, the safety recognized the possibility of things playing out this way. After the playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Weddle stated that if he were to be released by Baltimore, he would retire.

At the Pro Bowl, Weddle backtracked on that statement just a little, stating that his decision on 2019 was still up in the air. With the Ravens now out of the picture, the safety will ultimately choose between retirement or joining the third team of his career.

Following the news, some of Weddle's teammates in Baltimore took to social media to give their thoughts on the situation.

😪😭😥 — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 5, 2019

