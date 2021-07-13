Ravens take stud offensive lineman in “Way-Too-Early” Mock Draft by Bleacher Report

The Baltimore Ravens had a phenominal 2021 draft that saw them draft for need as well as selecting some of the best players available to help their overall depth. Their rookie class was headlined by wide receiver Rashod Bateman and edge rusher Odafe Oweh, but up and down the class there is unquestionable talent.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report put together a “way-too-early” 2022 NFL mock draft. He had Baltimore picking at No. 27 and selected offensive lineman Kenyon Green out of Texas A&M University. He’s quality player who can play multiple different positions along the line due to his athleticism. Sobleski mentions the fact that the Ravens aren’t completely set on the right side of their offensive line unit, and with Green transitioning from guard to tackle in the fall, he could be the answer.

“Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green is a joy to watch in the trenches due to his athleticism and intensity. He’ll transition from guard to tackle this fall, but some scouts aren’t open to the idea of him playing tackle at the next level.”

As Sobleski notes, some scouts aren’t on board with Green moving over to tackle. One scout cited his length and hand quickness as key concerns as to why he doesn’t think the lineman can make it as the position.

“He’s a former 5-star (recruit) so that contributes to the hype, but his length and hand quickness won’t work at tackle in the league.”

Green would be a great addition to Baltimore’s offensive line if drafted by the team. While Kevin Zeitler and Alejandro Villanueva are a good duo for the present, in the future the Ravens will need a few more long-term options. Baltimore seems to love positional versatility, especially on the offensive line, and that combined with his great play makes him a very intriguing prospect.