Ravens have string of WR absences at Tuesday’s practice, Devin Duvernay impresses

It is no secret how many injuries the Baltimore Ravens have had to deal with over the last few weeks. At one point, it felt like there was a new player leaving practice with an ailment every day. However, that’s just the nature of the game of football, where injuries can happen at any point.

One group that has been hit extremely hard has been the wide receivers. On Tuesday, the team continued to be hampered by injuries to their wideouts with six of them missing practice, including five of their top seven guys.

Ravens only have six of their 12 wide receivers suited up for Tuesday’s practice. Marquise Brown (hamstring), Sammy Watkins (undisclosed), Rashod Bateman (groin), Miles Boykin (hamstring), James Proche (back) and Deon Cain (undisclosed) are all sidelined. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 24, 2021

Outside of injuries, practice was seemingly somewhat uneventful, although there were a few standouts, including wide receiver Devin Duvernay.

Practice wraps up without much fanfare. Aaron Crawford left practice early, but that could’ve been part of the plan. Offense had presnap problems early, but it smoothed things out later. Devin Duvernay had a bunch of nice catches. Odafe Oweh set the edge really well. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 24, 2021

In a red-zone drill late in practice, Ty’Son Williams made a nice catch in the flat and turned upfield for a score. While Williams is out here making a lot of plays, Justice Hill (ankle) remains sidelined, and his hold on the RB3 job gets shakier by the day — Bo Smolka (@bsmolka) August 24, 2021

Rookie G Ben Cleveland played a little on offense and special teams today, but OL Tyre Phillips got more run today in his first practice back in a few days. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 24, 2021

It was a good day for Ravens young DLs Broderick Washington and Justin Madubuike. Washington blew up a run play in an early 11-on-11 drill, while Madubuike beat Ben Bredeson for what would have been a sack. Madubuike has spent an awful lot of time in the backfield this summer. — Bo Smolka (@bsmolka) August 24, 2021

Monday, it was Daelin Hayes and Odafe Oweh hanging back with Justin Houston to get in some work after practice. Today, Oweh and Tyus Bowser had to be booted off the field ~20 minutes after practice after working with Houston. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 24, 2021

Hopefully some of Baltimore’s injured wide receivers can make their return to the practice field in the coming days. It’s valuable for them to get as many reps in as possible before the regular season, but it’s also understandable that the Ravens seem to be going with a cautious approach, as the more important thing is ensuring their players are fully healthy before getting back into action.