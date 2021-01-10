Ravens stomped on Titans logo after Marcus Peters' INT in a moment of peak pettiness

WATCH: Ravens celebrate on Titans' logo following Peters' interception originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the Ravens leading the Titans by seven with just over two minutes remaining, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill was picked off by Marcus Peters. The interception by the Ravens Pro Bowl cornerback all but sealed Baltimore's Wild Card victory over Tennessee.

While the interception was a pivotal moment in the game, the Ravens' celebration after was even better.

Following the turnover, Peters was joined by practically his entire defense at midfield on the Titans' logo in a peak moment of pettiness. The Ravens were flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the act.

Leave it to Marcus Peters to return the logo stomping favor. pic.twitter.com/676XSsZ37W — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) January 10, 2021

"No, was not planned," Ravens defensive lineman Derek Wolfe said.

"This is an emotional football game," Wolfe said. "Sometimes, you act out of emotion. I felt like it was a good time to do that. So we did. It wasn't disrespect. It was more about team unity."

The decision to taunt the Titans following the turnover was a response to an incident that occurred pregame when the two clubs met in November.

During that matchup, several Titans players danced on the Ravens' midfield logo pregame, ticking off head coach John Harbaugh.

Story continues

Last time the #Ravens and Titans matched up, John Harbaugh and Malcolm Butler met face-to-face at Baltimore’s midfield logo. pic.twitter.com/jYM37bsfl0 — Bobby Trosset (@BobbyWBAL) January 10, 2021

Earlier this week, Harbaugh said the Ravens would not get "baited into things," but his team had other ideas after Peters' late-game interception.

On the ensuing drive, Baltimore would pick up a pair of first downs, including one on a 33-yard rush by Lamar Jackson, to seal the game.

Baltimore will now face either the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round, depending on the outcome of the Pittsburgh Steelers game with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.