Ravens stock watch: Who’s rising up heading into final week of preseason?

The Baltimore Ravens are starting to form their 53-man depth chart and as the team prepares for a preseason tilt against the Commanders, several stock portfolio’s are starting to take shape.

Eric DeCosta put together a loaded roster, with more players on the roster bubble, than available slots on the depth chart.

With the team set for a Monday night tilt with Washington and Saturday night matchup with Tampa Bay, we’re looking at who’s stock is rising entering the final week of the preseason.

Stock up --Odell Beckham Jr

He’s not as explosive, but he’s still among the best at what he does.

In bounds or not, still a great snag by @obj. 🤚 pic.twitter.com/pRTFnZnEsZ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 19, 2023

Stock up -- Zay Flowers

The quick-feet and dazzling route running says enough.

This route by Zay Flowers was disgusting 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/JKx6KmyMpa — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) August 19, 2023

Stock up --Tarik Black

Wide receiver is a deep position group in Baltimore, but Black has been making big plays all summer.

Ravens WR Tarik Black, who has had a strong camp, makes this TD catch in 1-on-1s. He later faked out first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes for a TD. pic.twitter.com/E0i6G2XNNm — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 16, 2023

Stock up -- John Simpson

Simpson has the edge in the battle at left guard and his stock continues to rise ahead of Monday night’s matchup.

Stock up --Patrick Queen

Queen is dependable, has played in every single regular season game (50) over the past three seasons.

A potential top 10 linebacker, Queen complement’s Roquan Smith and has spent the summer making plays.

Stock up -- Keaton Mitchell

The undrafted free agent has seen first-team reps at the running back position and he’ll be a star in this league in the years to come.

Stock up--Travis Jones

Jones has been stout and has more than shown that he can be a dominant run-stuffer.

DT Travis Jones (#98) with some disruptive play against the run and pass during the Ravens first preseason game. pic.twitter.com/b99bqwf0YM — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) August 14, 2023

Stock up --Odafe Oweh

A raw and dominant athlete, Oweh is some refined moves away from becoming a star pass rusher.

Oweh has been a standout this summer and his stock is way up.

Stock up --Ar'Darius Washington

The nickel cornerback plays a deep, but undetermined position group with two preseason games to play.

Ar’Darius Washington is so underrated pic.twitter.com/vHlFrfJgS8 — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) August 14, 2023

Stock up -- Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney is so disruptive as a run defender, which should really help the Ravens Great breakdown here from @MattWaldman pic.twitter.com/m7S9xZpVXV — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) August 18, 2023

Clowney can be dominant when locked in, and it appears that Baltimore is where he wants to be and his game fits the Ravens physical culture.

First practice as a Raven for @clownejd ‼️ pic.twitter.com/kFbkGKomnB — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 19, 2023

It’s only been two days, but Clowney’s stock is booming.

Stock up --Sean Ryan

Baltimore may be too deep at wide receiver for Ryan to make the team as a rookie, but he had the catch of the day on an afternoon where Odell Beckham Jr. also made an amazing one-handed catch.

Ravens undrafted rookie Sean Ryan made one of the best catches of this year’s camp. He pulled in a Josh Johnson pass by leaping over Tae Hayes in the corner of the end zone. Ryan, though, was shaken up on the play. He left the field with a trainer. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 18, 2023

Stock up --Justin Tucker

The most reliable weapon in the NFL, Tucker offers Baltimore a chance to score any time they reach the opponents 40-yard line.

Justin Tucker was made in a laboratory

60 yard field goal like it’s nothing 🐐 pic.twitter.com/kURCVyLOSk — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) August 13, 2023

Stock up -- Tylan Wallace

Wallace is physical, and offers a skill-set that works well on special teams. The former Oklahoma State wide receiver has two more chances to prove that he belongs in a deep wide receiver group.

Stock up--Rashod Bateman

The 2021 NFL Draft’s 27th overall pick, Bateman has appeared in 18 games with Baltimore, hauling in 61 passes for 800 yards and three touchdowns.

The talent is there, and Bateman looks the part after returning to the roster ahead of the final week of the preseason.

