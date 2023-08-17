Ravens stock watch: Who’s up, who’s down heading into preseason matchup with Commanders?

The Ravens are starting to form their 53-man depth chart and as the team prepares for a preseason tilt against the Commanders, several stock portfolio’s are starting to take shape.

Baltimore has a loaded roster, with more players on the roster bubble, than available slots on the depth chart.

With the team wrapping up a morning session ahead of Monday’s national television appearance, we’re looking at who’s stock is up, and who’s stock is declining.

The hype about Zay Flowers is real and he’s excluded from the list because his stock pprtfolio is obviously high.

Stock up --Kyle Hamilton

Hamilton makes a list because he’s a do-it-all safety that improves with each snap.

Hamilton has been one of the Ravens’ best players on the field for much of camp, and he’ll form a top safety duo with Marcus Williams.

Stock up --Tyler Huntley

Huntley is quickly developing into one of the most reliable backup quarterbacks in the NFL and he’s ever-improving.

Stock up --Tarik Black

The veteran receiver has been making catches in traffic and displaying toughness ahead of Monday’s second preseason game.

Stock up --Keaton Mitchell

Mitchell entered camp as a high-profile undrafted free agent after a historic career at East Carolina.

Now playing in one of the NFL most physical divisions, Mitchell has displayed quick feet, good ball skills and the ability to hit the home-run as a ball-carrier.

If Baltimore keeps four running backs, Mitchell gets the nod over Melvin Gordon.

Stock up --Sean Ryan

The undrafted free agent logged 26 catches for 440 yards and three touchdowns during his final season at Rutgers.

Standing 6-foot-3 with solid athleticism, Ryan was the highest graded Ravens player from the Week 1 win over Philadelphia after logging four catches, for 37 yards on 11 targets.

Stock up --Travis Vokolek

A big, strong tight end out of Nebraska, Vokolek has made plays, and 6-foot-6, 257-pound pass catchers with reliable hands are hard to find.

Vokolek gets open and could make things difficult for Charlie Kolar at the third tight-end spot.

Stock up -- Malik Hamm

Hamm recorded a sack in the preseason win over the Eagles and he’s already displaying an NFL ready spin move on opposing offensive tackles.

Stock up -- Malik Harrison

Harrison logged a sack on Marcus Mariota during the initial drive in the preseason win over Philadelphia and he’s displayed pass rush prowess all training camp.

Stock up -- Corey Mayfield Jr.

The former UTSA cornerback consistently finds himself around the football in a deep position group.

Stock up -- Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

The former Oregon offensive tackle and sixth-round pick is playing at a high level and looks like the favorite to win the left guard job.

Stock up -- Odafe Oweh

Oweh is playing with confidence and a high-motor as the athletic pass rusher has enhanced his game through the first two weeks.

Stock up --David Ojabo

The former Michigan pass rusher is starting to round into form and had two high-energy days against Washington during joint practice sessions.

Stock down --James Proche II

The fumble against Philadelphia didn’t help Proche, and he’ll need to a big game after having solid joint practice sessions agaisnst the Commanders.

Stock down --Ben Cleveland

Cleveland was supposed to be in the mix for the left guard job, but the competitors for the job are rookie sixth-rounder Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and John Simpson, who was released by the Las Vegas Raiders last year and later signed to Baltimore’s practice squad.

Cleveland struggled in the preseason opener, as former Georgia teammate had one huge play and sat the rest of the night.

Stock up --Brandon Stephens

A defensive back who has seen snaps at safety and cornerback, Stephens needs a big game against Washington to get off the bubble.

Still he logged seven tackles against the Eagles, and offers versatility.

Stock down -- Jordan Swann

Swann struggled in the preseason opener agaisnt the Eagles and has yet to stand out in camp.

Stock up -- Justice Hill

Hill plays in the deepest position group on the Ravens roster, and justified his roster spot with three carries for 48-yards against the Eagles.

