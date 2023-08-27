Ravens’ stock up, stock down ahead of NFL’s 53-man roster deadline

The Ravens finished their preseason with a 1-2 record after a 26-20 loss to the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

With the late Saturday night finish, Baltimore will now work to join the other 31-teams around the league who are trimming their rosters down to 53 ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

We’re now 48 hours away from the roster deadline, and we’re assessing which stock is up, and which stock is down.

Stock up -- QB Josh Johnson

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Josh Johnson started at quarterback for Baltimore against Tampa’s first-team defense and looked sharp, going 6 of 9 passing for 95 yards and one touchdown before being replaced by Anthony Brown.

Stock up -- WR Tylan Wallace

Wallace (two catches, 30 yards) capped a strong preseason, and should be the No. 6 wideout in a deep position group.

Stock down-- CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

A talented, but oft-injured cornerback, Armour-Davis missed the first two preseason games, and looked rusty in the preseason finale.

Stock up --TE Charlie Kolar

With Travis Vokolek making a strong push, Kolar had four catches for 44 yards, and had 3+ catches in two of Baltimore’s preseason games.

The Ravens have a strong duo with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, and Kolar has made the case for a role.

Stock up --OL Daniel Faalele

Faalele has cross-trained at multiple positions and he’ll join Patrick Mekari as reserves that can play multiple positions.

Stock up -ILB Del'Shawn Phillips

Phillips made our final 53-man roster prediction after logging 8 tackles in the preseason finale, but he also plays one of Baltimore’s deepest position groups.

Stock down -- OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu

Aumavae-Laulu will make the 53-man roster, but he struggled down the stretch and head coach John Harbaugh made it clear that John Simpson will start at right guard.

Stock up -- RB Owen Wright

Another player who likely won’t make the 53-man roster, Wright proved that he belongs in the NFL after logging 12 carries for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire